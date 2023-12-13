Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

The FDA may review using MDMA to help treat PTSD

The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.
The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.(DEA | DEA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration may review an ingredient that’s in street drugs that could enhance therapy treatment of PTSD.

MDMA, or midomafetamine, is the active ingredient in street drugs like ecstasy and molly.

It’s a psychedelic drug in a class of psychoactive drugs that produce experiences of emotional communion, relatedness and emotional openness.

The new application with the FDA was filed Tuesday by a company called the Maps Public Benefit Corporation.

It’s been studying the drug in combination with therapy to treat PTSD, finding it significantly reduced symptoms and impairment associated with PTSD compared with a placebo.

The FDA has 60 days to determine whether the new drug application will be accepted for review and if it will be fast-tracked through the approval process.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kay Lynn Gregory
Woman charged with DUI after hitting Flowood Police car, backing into Pearl Police car following chase
JPD: Man’s body found in his living room with multiple gunshot wounds
Councilman of Mississippi city arrested on drug charges for second time in one month
Mississippi councilman arrested on drug charges for second time in one month
JPD: Man shot, stabbed in face after argument over gun
A man identifying himself as “HCSO Sgt. Keefe,” is calling citizens regarding arrest warrants...
Man posing as Hinds Co. deputy attempting to scam individuals with fake arrest warrant

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, center, sits at the defense table with his attorney's...
Testimony ends in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial, but the verdict isn’t expected until next month
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Stranger charged with break-in and murder in slaying of Detroit synagogue leader
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden defies Republican subpoena in visit to the Capitol, risking contempt of Congress charge