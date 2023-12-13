Exclusive: Family of missing Jackson woman details brawl at Hinds County courthouse

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -It was a chaotic scene inside the Hinds County courthouse on December 7, with a fight spilling out onto the steps.

The Crump family says it was a lack of oversight from law enforcement that caused punches to be thrown.

3 On Your Side was the first to show you this video.

“We were just simply trying to go home. They came from behind us and accosted us, and that’s what took place in the courthouse,” said Cedric Crump, the brother of Latasha Crump-Coleman.

He says the huge fight started when bailiffs inside the courtroom dismissed the two families almost immediately after one another.

Both families were there for a hearing for Derrick Coleman, the husband of 46-year-old Latasha Crump-Coleman.

The Jackson woman has been missing since July. Coleman was in court for violating a no-contact order filed against him in 2022 before his wife’s disappearance.

Judge Jonnie McDaniels denied his appeal and sent it back to the lower courts. After the ruling, the two families were dismissed, but as both parties were standing in the lobby, words were exchanged, and a fight broke out.

Crump says it’s no secret that both families have had a strained relationship, and emotions run high. He says law enforcement should have known about it.

“There were nowhere near as many officers on hand as usual,” Cedric Crump said. “Not to mention, we were never allowed to go out the same entrance, but all of a sudden, that day, they sent us out the same entrance at the same time. It was a recipe for disaster. Essentially, we had to defend ourselves from the attack that came behind us. Due to the simple fact that the authorities who are there to protect and serve failed to do so.”

The brawl ended with five people arrested. They have all since bonded out. Crump says he and his family’s focus now is to continue their mission to find their sister Latasha Crump, who remains missing.

