‘Coming at the legal profession fast’: Court proposes rules to limit use of AI in briefings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLBT) - Artificial intelligence seems to be getting smarter every day, but one federal court shows it’s likely still not ready to draw up court filings without human involvement.

Recently, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals proposed a rule limiting the use of AI in crafting legal documents, unless attorneys or filers could certify those documents are checked by a human for accuracy.

The proposal was prompted after an attorney in New York got into hot water for submitting an erroneous brief he created using the ChatGPT program.

The brief, according to Law360, cited six non-existent cases. When that attorney asked the program if those cases existed, it said yes.

Mississippi College Law Professor Matt Steffey says restrictions like the one proposed by the Fifth likely will become the new norm.

“It’s coming at the legal profession fast,” he said. “We’ve all watched the Terminator movies. We’ve all watched the Matrix movies. Even if AI doesn’t start a nuclear war against humanity, it will be able to do many of the things that we’ve used humans for... the same way that robots have taken over automobile assembly.”

Under the proposed rules, an attorney or filer would have to certify no AI program was used in drafting a document, or that if a program was used, all citations and legal analysis are checked for accuracy by a human.

According to Bloomberg Law, the court is accepting comments on the proposal through January 4.

Attorney Dorsey Carson says it’s probably too soon for courts to be making any new rules regarding AI, in part, because it is so new.

ChatGPT, for instance, was made public in November 2022. CoCounsel, a program dubbed, “the world’s first AI legal assistant,” came out earlier this year.

“It’s not going to draft a Fifth Circuit brief, at least not the way that a human being would,” Carson said. “It just doesn’t have that capability right now. Maybe in 10 years, it will. But right now, it’s just another tool for attorneys to use.”

WLBT attempted to draft a mock document complaint based on the ongoing lawsuit between Richard’s Disposal and the city of Jackson.

We used several terms Richard’s used in its appeal, including one claiming the city’s decision not to award the company a contract was “arbitrary and capricious.”

ChatGPT cited Mississippi state statute, saying an “arbitrary and capricious decision is one... not supported by substantial evidence, is contrary to the evidence, or is based on an erroneous view of the law.”

It also cited case law established in an eminent domain matter between the Mississippi Transportation Commission and Dennis and Tammy McLemore. A link to the case file was provided in the AI’s response but did not work.

Carson, who practices construction law, agrees there are some concerns with using AI, such as uploading confidential client information into a program, which the program can then use later.

Even so, he says programs like CoCounsel and WestLaw can help attorneys organize their thoughts and determine if case law is still current. Some courts, meanwhile, are already using AI to fact-check filings once they’re submitted.

“It can summarize a deposition quite quickly. It can even summarize documents in production, although that’s more limited,” Carson said. “You don’t want it drafting your briefs, and anybody that does that is committing malpractice anyway. But it’s a good tool.”

