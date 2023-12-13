Brandon native commits to join Jackson State football

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon native becomes the newest member of head coach TC Taylor’s Jackson State Tigers.

Tuesday, defensive end Kazarius Bowie announced his commitment to join the JSU football program.

Bowie spent the last two seasons as a member of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Bulldogs.

According to MGCCC Athletics, the defensive end recorded 55 total tackles, seven sacks, and nine tackles for loss in his JUCO career. He was also named to the All-MACCC Second Team this past season.

Bowie played high school football at Brandon High School and was a member of the football team that was crowned the MHSAA 6A South State champion and state championship runner-up in the 2021 season.

The Brandon native will join Coach Taylor as a member of the 2024 recruiting class.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.