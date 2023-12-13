Promote Your Business
Brandon native commits to join Jackson State football

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon native becomes the newest member of head coach TC Taylor’s Jackson State Tigers.

Tuesday, defensive end Kazarius Bowie announced his commitment to join the JSU football program.

Bowie spent the last two seasons as a member of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Bulldogs.

According to MGCCC Athletics, the defensive end recorded 55 total tackles, seven sacks, and nine tackles for loss in his JUCO career. He was also named to the All-MACCC Second Team this past season.

Bowie played high school football at Brandon High School and was a member of the football team that was crowned the MHSAA 6A South State champion and state championship runner-up in the 2021 season.

The Brandon native will join Coach Taylor as a member of the 2024 recruiting class.

