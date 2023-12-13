35-year education veteran picked to head Madison County Schools

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man with 35 years in education, including 26 years with the Madison County School District, has been picked to serve as its next superintendent.

On Wednesday, the district announced that Ted Poore would be the next superintendent, replacing Charlotte Seals, who will retire at the end of the school year.

Poore will begin serving as deputy superintendent immediately and will work with Seals to enable a “seamless leadership transition on July 1,” the district stated.

“We are confident that Mr. Poore will continue to build on the tradition of excellence for which our district is known,” said Madison County Board President Sam Kelly. “Everyone who has worked with Mr. Poore can attest to his dedication as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and assistant superintendent in our district.”

Poore says he’s honored to be chosen as the next district leader, and thanked the board for the confidence they placed in him.

“Our district is an incredibly special place in which I’ve been blessed to serve for 26 years,” he said. “The faculty and staff of our schools and our district office show up every day to do what is best and right for our students and families. I am honored to stand and serve alongside our stellar instructional and support staff.”

Poor is a graduate of Delta State University, where he earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree. He also has a degree in educational leadership from Mississippi College.

Before taking on a role in Central Office, Poore served as a teacher, coach, counselor, and school administrator. He was assistant principal and principal at Rosa Scott Middle School and was the first principal of Madison Middle School. He also served as the founding principal of Germantown High School and as head of school at Park Place Christian Academy.

