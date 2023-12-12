Yazoo County granted $35 million for rural transportation, mobility needs

Promote Your Business
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Department of Transporation granted Yazoo County $35,000,000 from the Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program (Rural) for the Road Improvements to US 49 from Bentonia to Yazoo City project.

The Biden-Harris Administration made the announcement Tuesday.

This is one of 18 projects receiving a total of $645.3 million to help communities around the United States complete transportation projects that will increase mobility, improve safety, and generate regional economic growth in rural areas.

Rural roads face a disproportionally high rate of fatalities, and a significant proportion of rural roads and bridges are in poor condition, U.S. DOT said in the media release.

The award will improve the safety and reliability of movement of people and freight, as well as improve quality of life for rural residents, through investment in critical roads, bridges, and other transportation systems.

See all this year’s Rural grant recipients here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
Hinds County election commissioners meet to discuss problems at the polls during Nov. election
