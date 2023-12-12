Woman hits Flowood Police car, backs into Pearl Police car after fleeing scene of accident

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is in custody after fleeing the scene of an accident and hitting two police cars.

It all began in front of the Raceway on Airport Road. The Pearl Police Department was responding to a two-car wreck.

The driver of one of the cars, the one that caused the accident, fled the scene as soon as police arrived.

Pearl Police chased the woman down Airport Road into Flowood where Flowood Police then came to assist and boxed her in.

The woman hit a Flowood Police car and tried to back away and hit a Pearl Police car.

She was taken into custody and no one was injured.

This all ended right in front of the Flowood Police Department on Airport Road.

