Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Sheriff charges woman with sending explicit pics of her ex-husband to his family members

A custody battle resulted in a woman sending sexually explicit pictures of her ex-husband to his family members, according to a report at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say when they contacted Miller that she admitted to sending the pictures.
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A custody battle resulted in a woman sending sexually explicit pictures of her ex-husband to his family members, according to a report at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they began the investigation on Nov. 27 when a man reported that his ex-wife, now identified as Barbara Isbanioly Miller, 30, had sent explicit pictures to his niece, his nephew, and at least one other person.

The victim said that Miller sent the pictures as a result of a disagreement over child support and custody.

Deputies say when they contacted Miller that she admitted to sending the pictures. She reportedly sent the pictures because she said the ex-husband’s family members had been continually messaging and texting her, frequently during the overnight hours.

Miller was charged with two counts of disclosing private images of an adult. She was jailed under a bond of $2,500.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kay Lynn Gregory
Woman charged with DUI after hitting Flowood Police car, backing into Pearl Police car following chase
JPD: Man’s body found in his living room with multiple gunshot wounds
Councilman of Mississippi city arrested on drug charges for second time in one month
Mississippi councilman arrested on drug charges for second time in one month
JPD: Man shot, stabbed in face after argument over gun
A man identifying himself as “HCSO Sgt. Keefe,” is calling citizens regarding arrest warrants...
Man posing as Hinds Co. deputy attempting to scam individuals with fake arrest warrant

Latest News

Man’s body discovered near vehicle on Robinson Street
Man’s body discovered near vehicle on Robinson Street
Wisconsin lawmakers look to make Safe Haven Baby Boxes legal in the state.
‘It’s a God thing’: Gluckstadt raises $25K to install Safe Haven Baby Box
Ted Poore will take over as Madison County Schools superintendent on July 1.
35-year education veteran picked to head Madison County Schools
Mike Mathis, longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo
Longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo passes away
Charles Stevens
Jackson Police searching for family of 69-year-old man