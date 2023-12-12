Sheriff charges woman with sending explicit pics of her ex-husband to his family members

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A custody battle resulted in a woman sending sexually explicit pictures of her ex-husband to his family members, according to a report at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they began the investigation on Nov. 27 when a man reported that his ex-wife, now identified as Barbara Isbanioly Miller, 30, had sent explicit pictures to his niece, his nephew, and at least one other person.

The victim said that Miller sent the pictures as a result of a disagreement over child support and custody.

Deputies say when they contacted Miller that she admitted to sending the pictures. She reportedly sent the pictures because she said the ex-husband’s family members had been continually messaging and texting her, frequently during the overnight hours.

Miller was charged with two counts of disclosing private images of an adult. She was jailed under a bond of $2,500.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.