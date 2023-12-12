Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school

Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by Christians. Instead, they deny the existence of the biblical Satan or any other supernatural entity.(Source: The Satanic Temple)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Satanic Temple, an organization based out of Massachusetts, is planning an “After School Satan Club” at a Memphis elementary school.

The group made the announcement that the club will launch on January 10 at Chimneyrock Elementary School--the first of its kind in the state of Tennessee.

The Satanic Temple’s flyer explicitly states that event is not endorsed nor sponsored by Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

MSCS provided this statement on the club:

Despite the name, The Satanic Temple’s mission states that they do not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology.

“The Satanic Temple is a non-theistic religion that views Satan as a literary figure who represents a metaphorical construct of rejecting tyranny and championing the human mind and spirit,” their website reads.

A “permission slip” is available for parents to sign by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
MSU employee injured during stabbing near dorm; suspect in custody
The shots rang out in broad daylight, around 3 p.m., outside a home on Acrees Street near Old...
Morton man shot in his yard by relative of police officer
Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Jackson identified

Latest News

JPD: Man’s body found in his living room with multiple gunshot wounds
JPD: Man’s body found in his living room with multiple gunshot wounds
A man identifying himself as “HCSO Sgt. Keefe,” is calling citizens regarding arrest warrants...
Man posing as Hinds Co. deputy attempting to scam individuals with fake arrest warrant
Pearl Police chased the woman down Airport Road into Flowood where Flowood Police came to...
Woman hits Flowood Police car, backs into Pearl Police car after fleeing scene of accident
Councilman of Mississippi city arrested on drug charges for second time in one month
Mississippi councilman arrested on drug charges for second time in one month