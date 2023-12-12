Not Many Changes Ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another cold morning across central MS!

Similar conditions to what we saw yesterday as we head out the door this morning. Many if not all of you will see frost to start the day. This afternoon will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the low 60s across the area and mostly sunny skies.

Mostly sunny and seasonable conditions are the story for us through the work week. Overnight lows will warm a little by Wednesday night, eliminating the chance for frost as we head out the door Thursday morning and into the weekend. Winds will be calm through Wednesday too but will pick up Thursday and remain gusty through Friday night.

By Friday night and the weekend, we see a slight uptick in rain chances. Coverage will be pretty low in general but increases as you go further south. Expect to see showers on and off Saturday and Sunday. Some of you may hear a few rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not expected with this system. Temperatures will remain relatively the same through the weekend and into next week.

