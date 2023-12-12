New downtown hotel to fill void for visitors to the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Those traveling to Jackson will soon have another place to stay conveniently located downtown. A new hotel that will be welcoming guests is a welcomed sight for downtown development.

A three-story hotel on Gallatin Street sat vacant, but new ownership is in the process of transforming the former Sleep Inn and Oyo Hotel. Nexus Capital Group LLC has a franchise agreement to open the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel. Robert Gibbs is part owner and says the site is a perfect location between downtown and Jackson State University.

“We want a first-class hotel that is owned by African Americans in the City of Jackson who want to give back a great product because the city has been good to us,” said Gibbs.

The 67-room hotel is getting a complete makeover. Renovations are currently underway. Across the street is the Iron Horse Grill. It is near the Jackson Convention Complex and downtown entertainment venues, and there are more plans on the horizon for the area.

“We also own the buildings that are on Pascagoula Street behind it,” added Gibbs, “And we’re planning on also upgrading those buildings to bring some more retail into the area as well.”

Downtown Jackson Partners is optimistic about the revitalization efforts.

President John Gomez said, “Having a nice hotel to add to what we have will be a great addition. I applaud the efforts of local businessmen to invest in the downtown area.”

The Ramada by Wyndham is scheduled to open its doors in 2024.

