HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is warning the public not to fall prey to a new scam.

A man identifying himself as “HCSO Sgt. Keefe,” is calling citizens regarding arrest warrants for failure to appear for jury duty.

Jones is urging the public not to fall for it.

“He’s not an employee and these documents are fake. This isn’t the practice of HCSO employees,” the sheriff said.

Here’s a copy of the document being used.

Man posing as Hinds Co. deputy attempting to scam individuals with fake arrest warrant (none)

