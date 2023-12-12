Madison issues $10M bond to finish new city hall, pave streets, improve parks

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Millions of dollars in improvements are in the works for the city of Madison, and they’ll be funded with a $10 million bond.

The mayor and board of aldermen recently approved issuing the bond, which will be used to finish work on the new city hall, make parks and recreation improvements, and pave streets.

The city is expected to receive the funds by December 20.

The bonds will be paid off over the next 20 years and will have an interest rate of 3.617 percent.

As for the work, the new city hall is being built inside the old Madison-Ridgeland High School on Main Street. Construction began in 2022.

The former school also is home to the Madison Square Center for the Arts, which still is located there, said City Clerk Susan Crandall.

“It’s close to completion,” she said. “I’m not exactly sure when we’re going to move in, but we’re close to completion.”

Other projects being funded with the bond proceeds include dugout, concession stand, and press box renovations at Liberty Park, as well as improvements to Liberty Village, a playground for younger children also located at the park, Crandall said.

Work on those projects is expected to wrap up in mid to late spring, she said.

Funds also will go toward repaving some streets. However, a list of streets has not been finalized.

