JXN Water announces road closure on Livingston Road between East Beasley Road, Fairfield Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JXN Water announces a temporary road closure will begin Tuesday afternoon for the installation of a sewer tap. The closure is expected to last a few days.

Livingston Road will be closed between East Beasley Road and Fairfield Drive for approximately two days for the installation of a sewer tap.

Northbound Livingston Road drivers can detour via a right turn on Fairfield Drive, a right turn on Northgate Boulevard, a left turn on Watkins Drive, and a Left turn on East Beasley Road to return to Livingston Road.

Southbound Livingston Road drivers can detour eastbound on East Beasley Road, right turn on Watkins Drive, right turn on Northgate Boulevard, left turn on Fairfield Drive, and left turn to return to southbound Livingston.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, avoid distractions, and be on high alert for roadside workers during the closure.

JXN Water is the Mississippi corporation formed for the appointed Interim Third-Party Manager to achieve the objectives of the federal stipulated orders that re-establish the utility’s operations and maintenance functions for the entire water system

You can call the new JXN Water customer call center at (601) 500-5200 at any time, any day, seven days a week to connect with staff who can check on your account, help establish new service, or answer any other questions.

