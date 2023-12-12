JPD: Man’s body found in his living room with multiple gunshot wounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a man found inside a home.

WLBT crews were first to arrive on the scene when a discovery was made, around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Turner and Truman Streets.

Police received a 911 call about a shooting.

Precinct 2 Captain Julian Lonie said the victim’s body was found in his living room.

One person is in custody and no other details about the investigation have been released.

Neighbors claim a young lady shot a man and that the pair had been in multiple arguments before, but police have yet to confirm those details.

JPD did say they would be looking into whether officers have responded to previous incidents at the home.

