Jackson’s mayor says he’s not blind to issue of traffic light outages

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic lights at several intersections throughout the city of Jackson have been flashing red or out altogether for months now.

“It’s kind of dangerous. [People] run this light,” Jimmie Ellis said. “You have to make sure that you’re stopped and paying attention to what you’re doing because they’ll run over you.”

Ellis has lived near the intersection of Bailey Avenue and Maple Street for nearly four decades and fears it’s only a matter of time before someone is hurt or killed by someone blowing through the intersection.

3 On Your Side caught a motorcyclist blowing through the intersection in the 20 minutes we were on scene.

“It’s real dangerous. We need to get the lights fixed,” Ellis said.

Bailey and Maple is far from the only intersection where lights aren’t on at all or are flashing red.

3 On Your Side found four others Monday - all of which were 10 minutes or less from our news station.

WLBT never got a response from Interim Public Works Director Robert Lee on the total number of traffic lights in need of repair or how many signal technicians the city has to fix them.

In the past, Lee has pointed to staffing issues as the primary reason for why it’s taking so long to make necessary repairs.

But Monday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba brought up other reasons.

“Primarily, it is the age of the infrastructure. There were a number of traffic lights that were all purchased at the same time. I believe that was in the early 90s or late 80s,” Lumumba said. “True to engineering estimates and the lifecycles of this equipment, we’re experiencing many failures.”

Lumumba says the public works department is working diligently to fix them, but doing so isn’t cheap.

“It comes at a significant cost when you just replace them,” he said. “We have to look at this along with the other aging infrastructure that we have to deal with.”

As soon as we hear how many people are on hand to make repairs to traffic lights like these and when you can expect those repairs to be made, 3 On Your Side will update you both on air and online.

