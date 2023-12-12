Hinds County, AMR asks judge to toss city’s motion to reconsider in ambulance case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Opponents say a judge should deny Jackson’s request to reconsider an order blocking the city from seeking its own ambulance service provider until after August 2026.

On Tuesday, Hinds County and Mobile Medic Ambulance Service filed a response to the city’s motion asking Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas to clarify or amend his November order, saying the order does not need to be clarified, and that the city is simply rehashing its already failed argument.

The motion comes about two weeks after Thomas blocked the city’s efforts to seek a new service provider until the county’s contract with AMR expires, and about a week after Jackson asked the judge to reconsider.

“The city asserts that it is entitled to relief to correct errors of law, but the city has failed to identify any errors of law,” the response states. “Indeed, the city fails to even address the pertinent standards for granting a preliminary injunction, which this court detailed in its November 20 order.”

Thomas blocked the city from moving forward with its request for proposals for an ambulance provider, saying leaders had taken no formal action to rescind its interlocal agreement with the county, and that withdrawing from the contract now could hurt services across the county.

Hinds County Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

The city and county have been operating under an interlocal agreement for more than 30 years. Under the terms of that deal, the board of supervisors, not the mayor or city council, is responsible for contracting ambulance services. The board has contracted with AMR for the duration of that agreement.

In August, Jackson issued an RFP for ambulatory services, after numerous residents came forward saying they had to wait, in some cases, for hours for an ambulance to arrive.

The judge ruled the city couldn’t do that, because it had benefited from the county’s current contract with AMR for two years, and did not object to it in 2021, when the board renewed it.

“The current mayor... was re-elected on June 8, 2021. All seven of the current members of the city council took office on various dates between 2014 and 2021. Therefore, all members were current on the date of the renewal of September 1, 2021,” Thomas wrote. “The city took no action to object to the renewal or to void the contract. In fact, for over 2 years, the city accepted all benefits.”

For its part, the city argued it had taken formal action, establishing its own EMS district in 2020, and that the county did not object to that at the time.

The county countered that, saying state law gives them no authority to object to the creation of a new district, and that forming a district is not the same as ending an interlocal agreement.

“If the county or AMR had objected to or appealed the EMS resolution, the city undoubtedly would have argued that such [an] objection/appeal was premature, which is precisely what the city argued in this case regarding the complaint for [a] preliminary injunction,” the county wrote.

As for other concerns, the county says the order does not prevent Jackson from issuing an RFP for services that go into effect after AMR’s contract expires, as the city also argued.

The county also says the city’s motion is improper because it asks a judge to comment on a hypothetical lawsuit.

As part of its motion to reconsider, attorneys for Jackson asked Thomas whether suing Hinds County for failing to administer its contract with AMR would be a violation of the order.

A WLBT investigation found that for the first four months of 2023, AMR failed to respond to about half of all Priority One emergency calls within the time allotted under its contract with the county. Even so, the county did not impose penalties allowed under that contract.

Meanwhile, the county has twice failed to amend its contract with AMR to improve response times. In September, the board voted down a request from the company to provide Basic Life Support ambulance services for non-life-threatening situations.

The measure was up for a vote again at the board’s first December meeting but was never taken up.

Even so, the county and AMR argue asking a judge to rule on a hypothetical lawsuit is improper under Mississippi statute. “The November 20 order is clear and unambiguous, and no clarity on this issue is needed.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.