Hinds Co. election commissioners meet to discuss problems at the polls during Nov. election

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been a little over a month since November’s general election, but the debacle during Election Day is nowhere near being over as many people and voting rights groups are still demanding answers.

Tuesday morning, voters who were affected were finally able to talk about their experience on Election Day.

On November 7th in Hinds County, there were extremely long lines of people being turned away by poll workers who said that they were out of ballots.

Now, over a dozen civil and voting rights groups are standing together to get answers about what went wrong that day.

Some of the groups reportedly received hundreds of calls on Election Day from voters about different problems that ultimately led to them not being able to cast a ballot.

”Our election officials failed us in ensuring that every eligible voter had an equal and fair opportunity to cast their ballots,” said Arekia Bennett-Scott with Mississippi Votes. “Folks were misinformed and misdirected and that’s neither safe nor fair.”

”What is unfortunate is that we’ve kinda come to think that this is normal,” added Amir Badat with the Legal Defense Fund. “That this is just part of how elections work in the United States and in Mississippi, which shouldn’t be the case. We shouldn’t feel complacent.”

This was the first time the Election Commission invited voters to talk about their experience during the November general election.

