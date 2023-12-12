Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast:

Seasonal weather continues this week
Seasonal weather continues this week
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

High pressure will be around much of this week allowing for cold temperatures in the morning and cool temperatures, despite sunshine in the afternoon.  Highs will generally be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.  The lows will be in the lower 30s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings with frost likely as well.  Things will gradually warm up later this week and coming weekend.  The next weather maker will move in Saturday and Sunday with some rain, but severe weather seems unlikely from this system.  The weekend won’t be a washout, but the rain is welcome do to the ongoing drought conditions that we’ve seen the past several months.  Jackson reached 57 Monday afternoon after a morning low of 27.  The average high and low temperature this time of year is 60 and 39.  Sunrise is 6:52am and the sunset is 4:56PM.

