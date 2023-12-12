First Alert Forecast: Seasonal weather continues this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Temperatures were back into the low 30s this morning but have since warmed up already into the middle and upper 40s. Throughout the day, you can expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. A few clouds will move in this evening, limiting how cold we get overnight. You can expect temperatures to drop back into the middle and upper 30s.

Wednesday: Tomorrow morning won’t be as cold with lows in the upper 30s, however there still may be a few areas of patchy frost. It will be pretty seasonal again Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. Mostly sunny skies will stick around for the afternoon but there will be more clouds that move in Wednesday evening and into the overnight hours. We won’t be as cold overnight with lows in the mid 40s.

Extended forecast: The rest of this week will be relatively quiet with highs in the low 60s. Partly cloudy skies will stick around through Friday with no rain in the picture until this weekend. The beginning of your Saturday will be dry but heading into the afternoon and evening, a few light showers will be possible. Some of this rain will linger overnight and into Sunday morning. By the afternoon, however, the rain will move on out and we should be dry for the remainder of the weekend and for the start to next week.

