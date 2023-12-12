Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast:

Weak rain totals over the next 7 days.
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High pressure will be around much of this final full week of Fall, allowing for cold temperatures in the morning and cool temperatures, despite sunshine in the afternoon.  Highs will generally be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.  The lows will be in the upper 30s Wednesday morning with a patchy frost likely as well.  Things will gradually warm up a little later this week and coming weekend.  The next weather maker will move in Saturday and Sunday with some lower chances for rain, but severe weather seems unlikely from this system.  Winter begins next Thursday, on the 21st.  The average high and low temperature this time of year is 60 and 39.  Sunrise is 6:53am and the sunset is 4:56PM.

