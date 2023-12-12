Crossgates Baptist Church to perform ‘No Other King’ this weekend
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crossgates Baptist Church in Brandon is performing “A Crossgates Christmas: No Other King” this weekend. It is free to the public. Some of the dancers performed a segment on Studio 3.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.