Canton alderman strikes pedestrian Saturday night; not expected to be charged

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton alderman is not expected to face charges after hitting a pedestrian near Canton Square over the weekend.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown confirmed the incident, saying the alderman struck a pedestrian around 9 p.m. while driving west on East Peace Street.

“The light at East Peace Street and Liberty Street had just changed when he came up to the light,” he said. “He said the lady came out in front of him.”

The city official stayed on the scene until police and medical responders arrived, and even was said to have helped with the response, the chief said.

The alderman gave a statement and was not arrested. He was not under the influence at the time, the chief said.

The woman was transported for medical treatment. Her condition was unknown Tuesday afternoon.

