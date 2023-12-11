Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run in Jackson.

A press release says the fatal incident happened in the 800 block of Claiborne Avenue Sunday night.

JPD says a vehicle struck an unknown male from behind around 7 p.m.

The victim’s identity has not been given at this time. If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355 -TIPS(8477).

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.