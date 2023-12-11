Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Jackson

(KYTV)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run in Jackson.

A press release says the fatal incident happened in the 800 block of Claiborne Avenue Sunday night.

JPD says a vehicle struck an unknown male from behind around 7 p.m.

The victim’s identity has not been given at this time. If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355 -TIPS(8477).

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
The lawsuit against Creative Artists Agency involves Howard's salary for the show Empire.
Actor Terrence Howard hires Mississippi attorney to represent him in lawsuit
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Teen dead, 4 injured after vehicle collides with median on I-20 in Hinds County
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, stands with Bettersten Wade, mother of Dexter Wade, a...
Another family retains Ben Crump after loved one buried in Hinds Co. pauper’s field

Latest News

(From left to right) Leon Johnson, 50; Malik Hazama, 36; Key Darine Dashun Coley, 28; Jesus...
15 arrested in Montgomery sex trafficking investigation
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as...
Suspect, Montgomery officer shot in weekend standoff now identified
Madison Brode
MSU senior claims prestigious scholarship only awarded to 50 American students
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother