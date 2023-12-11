Promote Your Business
Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Jackson identified

(KYTV)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run in Jackson.

A press release says the fatal incident happened in the 800 block of Claiborne Avenue Sunday night.

JPD says a vehicle struck Jaylen King, 21, from behind around 7 p.m.

If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355 -TIPS(8477).

