Ole Miss alumna awarded Marshall Scholarship

Honorees get to experience graduate-level studies in the United Kingdom.
Jilkiah Bryant
Jilkiah Bryant(Ole Miss)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Jilkiah Bryant, a 2023 graduate with a degree in public health and health sciences, is the university’s third recipient of the Marshall Scholarship — a prestigious award annually providing a select 50 American students graduate-level study in the United Kingdom.

“What distinguishes Jilkiah is she has incredible drive,” Vivian Ibrahim, director of the Office of National Scholarship Advisement, said. “She wants to bring what she’s learning back to the state and make change here. She doesn’t want to be a part of the brain drain; she really wants to make a difference.”

Bryant, a Macon native, will pursue two master’s degrees at Sheffield University in England: a Master of Public Health in international development and a Master of Science in health economics and decision modeling.

“Having an opportunity to have an educational experience that I couldn’t get in the U.S. will transform the way I think about health care and community change,” Bryant said. “Up until this part of my journey, I’ve had a lot of questions and ideas. With this program, I think I’ll be able to answer a lot of those questions and find better questions to ask.”

During Bryant’s time at Ole Miss, she won a prestigious Harry S. Truman Scholarship in 2022 and was selected for the Hall of Fame.

