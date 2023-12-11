Lake Harbour widening project could be bid out in early 2024, city officials say

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A project that could improve commutes for thousands of drivers each day will likely be bid out early next year.

Ridgeland city officials say they expect to bid out a Lake Harbour Drive widening project in the first quarter of 2024.

The project, which is expected to cost around $2.9 million, will include adding a new eastbound turn lane to accommodate motorists turning onto Lake Harbour from U.S. 51 North and extending Lake Harbour’s existing center turn lane to accommodate traffic turning south onto U.S. 51.

Work is being funded through a combination of local dollars and a grant through the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District.

Ridgeland resident Tony Wedgeworth said the additional lane will relieve a lot of pressure, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes.

“A lot of times, when you get ready to turn right, you have to sit and wait for traffic coming north, then you got to wait for traffic going either east or west,” he said. “That would relieve a lot of pressure there.”

Highway 51 averages around 29,000 vehicles a day near the Lake Harbour intersection. Lake Harbour averages about 20,000 vehicles a day, Mississippi Department of Transportation figures show.

Brian Terrell, a Byram resident who works in the Highland Colony area, drives through the intersection daily. He also is pleased the city is taking action.

“If you’re coming over from Costco, coming across, going to the reservoir, it’s hard to really get there in a time crunch,” he said. “And if you’re short on time, you can’t really make it. So, I think that it would be good if they make that a little turnout.”

The city recently relocated several businesses located in a shopping center located on Lake Harbour in the project’s footprint. The strip mall is slated to be torn down sometime in December.

Public Works Director Alan Hart said there was no way the city could have avoided tearing it down. “The road has to be widened to the south. The limits of the dirt grading for the project impacted the building and the parking lot,” he said. “Removing it was the only feasible option.”

