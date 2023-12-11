Jackson mayor mum on whether he supports proposed water rate increase

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders are set to learn more next week on the third-party administrator’s plans to raise water and sewer rates in Jackson.

But it’s too early to tell whether the mayor and city council will sign off on the plans, which would mean slight increases for most residential customers and higher increases for commercial accounts.

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin is expected to brief the mayor and council at the council’s December 20 meeting.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba would neither condemn nor endorse a proposal that would raise Jackson residents' water rates.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced plans at his Monday press conference. He would neither condemn nor endorse Henifin’s proposal, only saying, it was in line with the federal stipulated order.

“I think that it’s something that our residents, that the city council, should be very in tune with [and] understand before making any decisions,” he said. “I hope that we have a well-informed decision-making process.”

Monday was the first time Lumumba had spoken about the changes since Henifin rolled out the plans in November.

The proposal includes replacing the current rate structure, which charges customers based on total water used, with a new tiered rate structure and “availability fee” to help cover capital expenses.

Under the new structure, customers would be charged $6 for each CCF used up to 30 CCFs, $12 for each CCF consumed from 31 to 100 CCFs, and so on.

A CCF is 100 cubic feet, or approximately 748 gallons.

Currently, customers pay $3.85 per CCF of water and $5.36 per CCF of sewer. Customers also pay an $11.55 industry service charge, according to JXN Water’s website.

“People are concerned that it’s an inclining block rate,” he said. “It’s an inclining block rate to encourage conservation. Even within businesses, we’re trying to get them to reduce their water dependency. That allows us not to have to invest more in water supply or increasing plant sizes, things like that, that are long-term investments.”

JXN Water also is implementing new “availability charges” based on meter size. Customers with the smallest meters will see a $40 monthly surcharge, while customers with the largest devices will be charged as much as $2,560 a month, JXN Water documents show.

Henifin was appointed third-party manager as part of a federal court order handed down in November 2022. Under that order, Henifin is given sweeping authority over the city’s water system, including the ability to raise and lower rates.

The order states that the third-party manager must present any proposed rate changes to the mayor, who then must take the matter to the city council. If the council does not approve the increase, and it has been more than a year since the last rate increase went into effect, the ITPM will have the “full power and authority” to implement the increases himself.

The council last approved rate increases in December 2021. Those changes went into effect in early 2022.

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote says the third-party manager should focus on improving collections rather than raising rates.

“I don’t think we should be raising rates on the people who have been playing by the rules all these years when we have a collection rate around 55 percent,” he said. “I think we need to get that up to a more reasonable 85, 95 percent before raising rates on people that have been paying all along.”

Council President Aaron Banks says he wants to hear from the third-party manager before saying whether he would support an increase.

“It’s one thing to read and look at something and another to actually hear [about it],” he said. “It just has to make sense with where we are as a city.”

Henifin said even if all customers were paying under the current rate structure, revenues would still fall short.

“We actually have a little more wiggle room because of the federal dollars we’re getting,” he said. “We’re getting a portion that is able to pay for water, and operation and maintenance. This is what’s going to give us time to ramp up to our full collection.”

