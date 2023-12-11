First Alert Forecast: Cool and dry weather continues this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Cool and dry weather continues for the start to this week as temperatures will be pretty seasonal for this time of year. This afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect clear skies to continue this evening as temperatures drop again into the 40s and eventually back into the lower 30s for the overnight hours.

Tuesday: Another cold start is expected Tuesday with lows at or below freezing. Frost is going to be likely again tomorrow morning but by mid-morning, we will see temperatures warm up again into the upper 40s and low 50s. Highs Tuesday afternoon will again be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clear skies will prevail come Tuesday night as temperatures drop back into the 30s.

Extended forecast: Frost is likely Wednesday morning, but temperatures will warm up slightly throughout the end of the week. Highs will be back into the low 60s and dry weather will stick around through around Friday. Our next chance for rain looks to move in late Saturday night and into Sunday. However, this is still a ways out so the timing may change over the next few days. We will continue to keep you updated throughout the week.

