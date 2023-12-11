Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Firefighters search for anyone trapped after corner of six-story Bronx apartment building collapses

A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon.
A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon.(Fire Department of New York Commissioner Laura Kavanagh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon, leaving apartments exposed like a stack of shelves, according to authorities, a bystander and news video. There were no reports of injuries by early evening, but firefighters were continuing to search.

The Fire Department said it was called around 3:40 p.m. about a corner collapse at a building near the University Heights neighborhood.

“We have no report of injuries at this time but our members, including our K-9 team, are looking for any people trapped,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said just before 5 p.m. on X, formerly Twitter.

Video showed a corner of the six-story building with its walls sheared off and floors sagging, and a heap of rubble in the street. The debris included twisted and jumbled metal, apparently from scaffolding that had stood around part of the building.

A portrait hanging on the wall was visible in one of the apartments; in another, what appeared to be a bed stood feet away from the unprotected edge of the floor.

WABC-TV video showed firefighters shining bright lights into apartment windows from high ladders. At least one drone could also be seen hovering feet away from where the wall had fallen into the street.

The Buildings Department said inspectors were at the scene, investigating.

The phone rang unanswered at a possible number for the building’s owner.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
The lawsuit against Creative Artists Agency involves Howard's salary for the show Empire.
Actor Terrence Howard hires Mississippi attorney to represent him in lawsuit
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Teen dead, 4 injured after vehicle collides with median on I-20 in Hinds County

Latest News

Person shot in front of Morton police officer’s home
Marvin Haynes, 35, is hugged by supporters as he walks out of the Minnesota Correctional...
Man imprisoned as teen for flower shop killing is released after judge throws out his conviction
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated...
Zelenskyy issues plea for support during Washington visit as Ukraine funding stalls in Congress
FILE - Tucker Carlson speaks at the Turning Point Action conference, Saturday, July 15, 2023,...
Former Fox host Tucker Carlson is launching his own streaming network with interviews and commentary