Donation drive underway to benefit the Ronald McDonald House
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A donation drive is underway to benefit the Ronald McDonald House. They shared what they need on Studio 3.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.