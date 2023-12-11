Crystal Springs man wanted for receiving stolen property
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Crystal Springs man is wanted by the Terry Police Department for receiving stolen property.
Xarion “Boo” Fortenberry, 33, is also a suspect in several other crimes. A press release says Fortenberry is known to have ties to Terry, Crystal Springs, and Vicksburg.
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward. If you do have information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com/116.
