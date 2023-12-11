Promote Your Business
Cold Mornings Ahead

Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Find that big coat again before you head out the door this morning!

It’s going to be tough to get out the door on this Monday, with temperatures in the upper 20s for much of the area. Frost is thick out there, so make sure you have that extra time to that the windshield before you get going! There is also some patchy fog in a few areas that you should be on the lookout for. Heading into this afternoon we should see temperatures rise to the upper 50s.

Sunny skies and seasonable temperatures are the story for us getting through this work week. We will continue to see frosty mornings through Wednesday and make our way to the low 40s by the end of the week. Afternoon highs will gradually increase to the low and mid 60s by Thursday. Reinforcements of cooler air will come late week along with breezy conditions. Highs will continue to be in the upper 50s and low 60s into the weekend.

Sunny weather won’t stick around forever. We may see another chance for rain by next weekend!

