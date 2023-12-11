2 juveniles killed, 1 injured in apparent murder-suicide that left 4 dead in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two juveniles were killed and another was injured in an apparent murder-suicide that left four people dead in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 7500 block of Oso Blanca Road at about 10:03 a.m.

Las Vegas police said five individuals were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Four people are deceased and one was transported to UMC Trauma, authorities said.

In a briefing Monday afternoon, Las Vegas police advised that the preliminary details indicate that the incident is an apparent murder-suicide.

According to police, an adult male, during the early morning hours, shot three juvenile children and an older female before turning the gun on himself.

The adult male, adult female and two juveniles, according to police, are deceased. The third juvenile was taken to UMC, where police said they were “clinging to life.” Police advised that all three juveniles were under the age of 14.

The exact relationship between the individuals was not immediately clear, police said.

According to LVMPD, the adult male was on house arrest. However, no further details were provided.

