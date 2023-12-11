Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother

13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lydia Flowers, the 13-year-old daughter of Lou Anda Jones, has been charged with the murder of her own mother.

Flowers was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and accessory after the fact to attempted murder. Her bond was set at $1.2 million.

These are the same charges filed Thursday against 23-year-old Nathaniel Davis of West Point. Davis remains in the Oktibbeha County jail.

The charges for Flowers and Davis stemmed from the shooting death of Jones, 48, who was found dead in her home earlier this week. She had been shot in the back.

Lydia went missing after her mother’s death, but was found days later.

Jones’ sister, Taquinci Sheehy, believed from the beginning that Lydia was somehow involved.

Investigators said the case is still under investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit against Creative Artists Agency involves Howard's salary for the show Empire.
Actor Terrence Howard hires Mississippi attorney to represent him in lawsuit
Teen dead, 4 injured after vehicle collides with median on I-20 in Hinds County
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Mother wants answers after she says her daughter was left on a school bus
‘I was scared’: Mississippi mother demands answers after child is left on school bus
Fire breaks out at furniture store in Vicksburg
Fire breaks out at furniture store in Vicksburg

Latest News

The most common type is Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) which Cashton was diagnosed with...
South Ga. baby makes a complete recovery after open heart surgery
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, stands with Bettersten Wade, mother of Dexter Wade, a...
Another family retains Ben Crump after loved one buried in Hinds Co. pauper’s field
A warehouse with Christmas presents for 500 children was destroyed by a tornado. Luckily, the...
Christmas gifts for Tennessee children miraculously survive warehouse collapse during tornado outbreak
MDCPS hosts ‘Forever Loved’ event for adoptive parents around Mississippi
MDCPS hosts ‘Forever Loved’ event for adoptive parents around Mississippi