South Ga. baby makes a complete recovery after open heart surgery

A 1-year-old is making a complete recovery after being diagnosed with a congenital heart disease at birth.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - A 1-year-old is making a complete recovery after being diagnosed with a congenital heart disease at birth.

At 8 months old, Cashton Ross underwent open heart surgery and now six months later, he’s doing all right! His family speaks on how this good news will impact their Christmas this year.

Congenital heart defects are the most common in babies. The most common type is Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) which Cashton was diagnosed with within hours of being born. He was then sent to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for surgery.

“When I walked in the ICU she had him up and he was actually taking a bottle. And I was just like omg and stuff. And this situation has really opened my eyes to a lot now. Because I never dealt with anything like this,” Chelsea Henderson, Cashton’s mother, said.

Cashton is a 1-year-old baby who is always smiling, and playful, and many would not know he went through open heart surgery. Doctors at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta said Cashton’s story was a success.

Cashton’s Cardiologist Dr. Benjamin Toole says Cashton’s case was a unique one as only 0.8 percent of babies in the United States have congenital heart disease. However, Cashton’s was more severe. The vast majority who have this disease do not get it from the genetics of either the mom or dad.

“Stories like Cashton’s are why I do this job. Is to help get these kids diagnosed quickly, get them the treatment they needed, and get them back on the path to being healthy, active children who live long fruitful lives,” Toole said.

Cashton’s grandmother says his journey wasn’t ideal, but she is hopeful this time around.

“I would say devesting because that’s not the news that we were expecting when she gave birth. So yeah it was hard, it was hard since day one,” Pamela Davis, Cashton’s grandmother, said.

This is the first time Cashton will be spending Christmas with his family. The family describes Cashton as a warrior and a miracle.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

