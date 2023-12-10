Promote Your Business
Safe rooms opened in three Mississippi counties ahead of potential severe weather

(Mississippi Emergency Management Agency)
By Maggie Wade and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three local communities have opened their safe rooms in anticipation of severe weather.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says safe rooms are now open in Rankin, Copiah, and Jones counties.

The Rankin County Safe Room is located at 651 Marquette Road in Brandon. 

You can find the Copiah County Safe Room at 1060 Epps Lane in Hazlehurst.

In Jones County, the Safe Room is located at 1425  Ellisville Boulevard in Laurel.

