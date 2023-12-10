MDCPS hosts ‘Forever Loved’ event for adoptive parents around Mississippi

BRANDON, Miss (WLBT) - Saturday, dozens of CPS staff were on hand checking in parents and children, greeting them with smiles and hugs.

Many of the foster parents received goodie bags as a token of appreciation for their commitment to bringing foster children into their homes and raising them.

Foster children also received teddy bears and other gifts to make them feel even more special.

The event was held at McClain Lodge where adoptive children got to enjoy cool inflatables, face paint, and rides.

Organizers say the event also aims to shed light on how important it is to adopt and give children who were once abandoned and in shelters a new start in life and a loving, forever home.

“All children need families,” Kimberly Wheaton said. “So, while we’re the agency tasked with taking care of these children when they find themselves in tough situations without a parent, without a caretaker, we could never be a perfect substitute for a family.”

Organizers say that more than 500 people attended the event.

