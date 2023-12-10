First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The stormy weather is behind us. A cold front brought severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings last night. Daylight today will offer up an opportunity to investigate the damage. Weather will be calm over the next several days, but cold in the wake of that front. Freezing temperatures will greet you on your way back to work or school on Monday morning.

Today looks to be mostly sunny with a high in the low 50s. A breezy north wind will make it feel a little cooler. We could see some gusts today at 20 to 25 mph. That should die down in the late afternoon. Tonight, we will drop to near 30 under a clear sky. This wintry weather pattern will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, with temperatures moderating back to normal mid-week. Another chance for measurable rain coming our way next weekend. The average high for December 10 is 61 degrees. The average low is 39. The record high temperature for this date is 81 set in 2021. The record low is 16 degrees set in 1937.

