First Alert Forecast: Temperatures take a plunge as frost and freeze are expected to start this week

Frost/ freeze is expected for the start to this week
Frost/ freeze is expected for the start to this week
By Ashley Sivik
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Much cooler temperatures are sticking around for the rest of this evening as lows will drop back into the lower 30s. Windy conditions will diminish throughout the night as clear skies will remain for the start to this week. A light freeze will be possible due to temperatures dropping to or below freezing.

Monday: Temperatures are back to the freezing mark as you wake up Monday morning. We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day and highs will stay below average in the mid 50s. Mostly clear skies should continue overnight as temperatures drop again into the 30s.

Extended forecast: Partly sunny skies will stick around for the remainder of the week as temperatures warm up slightly into the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain remains absent from our forecast until possibly next weekend. Models are showing only a few showers are possible come late Saturday and into Sunday but we are still a ways out from the event. We will keep you posted on whether our next system will bring us rain.

