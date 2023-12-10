Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: Stay weather aware as showers and storms continue this evening

By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Evening thunderstorms will transition to rain overnight as colder air moves.  The severe threat involves the possibility of damaging winds and a tornado.  The severe weather will end before midnight.  Total rainfall should remain under an inch.  Expect windy conditions throughout the night with much colder air by morning.  Lows will be in the 40s Sunday morning and with breaks of sunshine, highs will only reach the lower 50s.  It will remain windy so wind chills in the 30s are likely in the morning and 40s in the afternoon.  Monday through Thursday will be sunny with highs within a few degrees of 60 and morning lows close to freezing.  Average high and low temperature this time of year is 61 and 39.  Sunset is 4:55pm and the sunrise is 6:51am.

