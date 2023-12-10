Promote Your Business
Family in Hinds County retains Ben Crump as attorney after another mysterious burial

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A third family in Hinds County has retained the nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump.

According to a release, the family of Jonathan David Hankins, whose body was found buried in Hinds County, will now have Crump as their attorney.

Hankins was reported missing in June 2022, but his family did not learn about his whereabouts until a recent news report about the discovery of a body that apparently had been buried in August 2022.

Hankins’ death certificate indicated that he died of natural causes but failed to indicate that he tested positive for meth and fentanyl.

Attorney Ben Crump also represents the family of Dexter Wade, who was fatally struck by a Jackson Police Department cruiser and buried in a pauper’s field in Hinds County, and the family of Marrio Moore, 40, who was beaten to death, wrapped in a tarp, and left on a street in Hinds County in early February of 2023.

“Jonathan David Hankins’ family has been desperately seeking answers about their loved one’s disappearance for more than a year,” Crump said. “Now, to find out from news reports that his body was found in the same county where Dexter Wade’s body was buried after being struck by a police cruiser raises disturbing questions. Families that report a loved one missing deserve immediate and accurate answers. We will work to unearth the truth about what happened to Jonathan and to seek justice for his family.”

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

