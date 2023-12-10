Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Accident on U.S. 84 in Jones County sends 2 to hospital

Two people suffered "moderate" injuries Friday in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 west in...
Two people suffered "moderate" injuries Friday in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 west in Jones County.(Timothy Doherty | Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident late Friday afternoon on U.S. 84 west in Jones County sent two to the hospital with what appeared to be moderate injuries.

The Jones County Fire Council said firefighters from the Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge and Hebron volunteer fire departments responded to a report of a collision about 4 p.m. Friday on Highway 84 near Dale Keyes Road.

Two suffered what were described as moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident Friday on U.S....
Two suffered what were described as moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident Friday on U.S. 84 west in Jones County.(Timothy Doherty | Jones County Fire Council)

Upon arrival, firefighters found two vehicles in the westbound lanes of the highway with two occupants injured.

One of the occupants was trapped and had to be extracted from the vehicle, which took about 15 minutes to complete.

Emserv Ambulance Service transported the injured to the hospital.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit against Creative Artists Agency involves Howard's salary for the show Empire.
Actor Terrence Howard hires Mississippi attorney to represent him in lawsuit
Teen dead, 4 injured after vehicle collides with median on I-20 in Hinds County
Mother wants answers after she says her daughter was left on a school bus
‘I was scared’: Mississippi mother demands answers after child is left on school bus
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Fire breaks out at furniture store in Vicksburg
Fire breaks out at furniture store in Vicksburg

Latest News

MDCPS hosts ‘Forever Loved’ event for adoptive parents around Mississippi
MDCPS hosts ‘Forever Loved’ event for adoptive parents around Mississippi
Safe rooms opened in three Mississippi counties ahead of potential severe weather
(From left to right) Leon Johnson, 50; Malik Hazama, 36; Key Darine Dashun Coley, 28; Jesus...
Sex trafficking investigation in Montgomery leads to 15 arrests
Teen dead, 4 injured after vehicle collides with median on I-20 in Hinds County