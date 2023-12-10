Accident on U.S. 84 in Jones County sends 2 to hospital

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident late Friday afternoon on U.S. 84 west in Jones County sent two to the hospital with what appeared to be moderate injuries.

The Jones County Fire Council said firefighters from the Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge and Hebron volunteer fire departments responded to a report of a collision about 4 p.m. Friday on Highway 84 near Dale Keyes Road.

Two suffered what were described as moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident Friday on U.S. 84 west in Jones County. (Timothy Doherty | Jones County Fire Council)

Upon arrival, firefighters found two vehicles in the westbound lanes of the highway with two occupants injured.

One of the occupants was trapped and had to be extracted from the vehicle, which took about 15 minutes to complete.

Emserv Ambulance Service transported the injured to the hospital.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded.

