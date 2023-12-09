Promote Your Business
Sex trafficking investigation in Montgomery leads to 15 arrests

(From left to right) Leon Johnson, 50; Malik Hazama, 36; Key Darine Dashun Coley, 28; Jesus Alejandro Lopez-Vicente, 32; Jalen Miller, 22; Anthony Allen, 22; Jordan Addison Dukes, 30; James Earl Ellis, III 28; Robert Anthony Lusco Jr. 56; Quentin Lamar Jones, 26; Johnny Lee Timmons, 29; Flanzy Lee Harris, 43; Al’Shon Tupactre Latrell Walker, 21; Jarvis Frost, 25; Charity Devontay Wright, 24(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-agency sex trafficking investigation has lead to the arrests of 15 people, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says.

The operation is a joint effort between the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S Marshals Service, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and the Montgomery Police Department.

The first arrest in the operation was Leon Johnson on Thursday on multiple charges, including attempted human trafficking, electronic solicitation of a child, and traveling to meet a child for sex. Court documents state that Johnson, 50, of Montgomery, did knowingly solicit a minor to engage in sexual servitude as well as knowingly traveling within the state of Alabama in an attempt to engage in sexual servitude with a minor. Additionally, court records say that Johnson did knowingly communicate on an electronic device with someone he believed to be a child for sexual servitude.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Since then, 14 more people have been arrested and charged in this case.

The 15 individuals charged are as follows:

  • Leon Johnson, 50
  • Malik Hazama, 36
  • Key Darine Dashun Coley, 28
  • Jesus Alejandro Lopez-Vicente, 32
  • Jalen Miller, 22
  • Anthony Allen, 22
  • Jordan Addison Dukes, 30
  • James Earl Ellis, III 28
  • Robert Anthony Lusco Jr. 56
  • Quentin Lamar Jones, 26
  • Johnny Lee Timmons, 29
  • Flanzy Lee Harris, 43
  • Al’Shon Tupactre Latrell Walker, 21
  • Jarvis Frost, 25
  • Charity Devontay Wright, 24

“The Sheriff’s Office takes sexual related crimes seriously,” said Assistant Chief Deputy Wesley Richerson, “and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to relentlessly pursue individuals who prey on our children and jeopardize the safety of our community.”

This investigation is still ongoing. Further details cannot be released at this time.

Sheriff Derrick Cunningham will hold a press conference on Monday to provide more details on the investigation.

