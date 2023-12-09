Morton Law Firm joins Studio 3
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The holidays are a great time for families to get together and also a great time for family discussions.
Ronald Morton with Morton Law Firm recommends discussing future plans for elder family members.
It’s also a great time to collect memories. Morton Law Firm has a free book loved ones can use to record memories.
You can get a copy at OurLegacyTalk.com or text (601) 925-9797 to request a free copy.
