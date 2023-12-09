Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

‘I was scared’: Mississippi mother demands answers after child is left on school bus

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi mother is outraged and demanding answers from DeSoto County Schools—the largest school district in the state.

Monday morning, just before 7 a.m., Kyah Wilson says her 6-year-old daughter Kennedy hopped on the big yellow bus for school at Shadow Oaks Elementary in Horn Lake.

But the five-minute ride put Kennedy to sleep. Usually not a big deal, but on this odd occasion Wilson says Kennedy was left alone and forgotten.

“The bus driver did not wake me up and I didn’t know I was at a different school and I was scared,” said 6-year-old Kennedy.

Kennedy’s mother said her daughter was driven about 6 miles away and dropped off at Walls Elementary School where she was left for over two hours.

Wilson said was only notified of the incident when her daughter called from the school and said no one would bring her back.

“I get to Walls at 9 o’clock, I pick her up and nobody verifies that I’m her mom, they just let her walk out the door with me. She said my mom is here and they just literally let her walk out the door,” said Wilson.

Wilson is upset about how many mistakes she says the DeSoto County School System makes and filed a complaint.

She received an apology text message from the bus driver but said she still has concerns about proper DeSoto County School bus safety protocols and the next steps.

“I sent an email to the superintendent, to two board members on the De Soto County Board of Education, to the Director of transportation and the transportation representative. Nobody has gotten back with me,” said Wilson.

Action News 5 sent multiple emails to Desoto County Schools to provide a statement on the status of the bus driver pending the outcome of the investigation—we still have not heard back.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The identities and the other conditions of the people involved in the crash have not been...
Teens ejected from vehicle after crash in Rankin County, killing 1
Sheriff: Brawl after court hearing involving missing Jackson woman ends in 5 arrests
Sheriff: Brawl after court hearing involving missing Jackson woman ends in 5 arrests
Missing Tennessee child found safe in Canton; 2 people in custody
Family believes daughter may have had something to do with mother’s death
Family believes daughter may have had something to do with mother’s death
Pearl Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash near Children’s of Mississippi
Pearl Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash near Children’s of Mississippi

Latest News

The lawsuit against Creative Artists Agency involves Howard's salary for the show Empire.
Actor Terrence Howard hires Mississippi attorney to represent him in lawsuit
Fire breaks out at furniture store in Vicksburg
Fire breaks out at furniture store in Vicksburg
If you are browsing the web instead of the aisles today there are a few things you need to...
Protect your personal information while holiday shopping
FedEx truck catches fire on Interstate 20 in Rankin County