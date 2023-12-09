Garden clubs are now the place millennials network

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s garden clubs aren’t about competitions for the best lawn, but instead networking sessions. When you think of garden clubs, you may recall competitions for the best-looking lawn.

In the 21st century, it’s not about ladies of leisure tending to their lawns. Instead, it’s a meeting of the minds focused on improving the community.

A beautiful lawn is at the forefront for Belhaven Garden Club members, but the real focus is on connecting both professionally and socially.

“The Belhaven Garden Club is mainly currently about networking,” said Kate Eidt.

The Jackson attorney is a member of the garden club and has lived in the area for over 30 years. At a recent garden club soup cook-off, the conversations weren’t about yard work.

“It’s about people and young women in particular meeting each other,” said Eidt. “They swap professional ideas and it results in things like learning about real estate going on the market and physicians or professional people that can help each other.”

“I was invited to join the garden club when I was at work and met another fellow member,” said Chelsey Crocker.

The 28-year-old NICU dietitian recently moved to Jackson from Olive Branch.

“It was just an opportunity to meet other people within the community and also be a part of something to make our community better and safer,” said Crocker.

Club member Kathryn Carroll was the winner of the soup cook-off and during the meeting shared this tip gardening tip about garlic.

“A bulb of garlic, break it up,” said Carroll. “You can put it in the soil this month and come early spring you’ll start seeing greenery come out of the ground.”

Aside from networking the monthly meetings also feature guest experts sharing information about gardening.

