First Alert Forecast: A First Alert Weather Day is in place today for the possibility of strong storms Saturday evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: A First Alert Weather Day is in place today as a strong cold front brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms come late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. The beginning of the day should be rather quiet as clouds stick around and temperatures continue to climb back into the mid 70s. A line of thunderstorms will move through by around 5pm and continue into the later part of Saturday night. The main threats with this system will be damaging wind gusts upwards of 60 mph and potentially some hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. After the main line moves through, a few showers may linger overnight and into the early morning hours of Sunday.

Sunday: Rain chances will diminish throughout the morning and showers should be gone by the time you wake up Sunday. Temperatures will take a big dip as we won’t reach higher than the mid 50s by Sunday afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will continue throughout the evening as temperatures fall back into the 30s overnight.

Extended forecast: Next week will be relatively quiet as rain chances remain absent from the forecast as sunshine returns next week with a few clouds. Temperatures will stick around in the 50s and low 60s while overnight temperatures continue in the 30s and 40s.

