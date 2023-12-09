Promote Your Business
Fire breaks out at furniture store in Vicksburg

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A building full of furniture was on fire in Vicksburg Friday evening.

According to the Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps, the fire broke out at the Wholesale Import & Liquidation store around 5:30 p.m.

It is located on Clay Street at the corner of Howard Street.

Chief Stamps says nearly 100 mattresses and a great portion of the building’s furniture were destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but no foul play is suspected.

