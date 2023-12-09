Promote Your Business
FedEx truck catches fire on Interstate 20 in Rankin County

(KTTC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A FedEx truck was engulfed in flames Thursday evening on Interstate 20 just east of Hwy 49 South.

Multiple drivers called to report the fire, which seemed to break out at about 6 p.m.

Pearl Police and fire departments responded, according to Frank Hutton, Public information officer for the City of Pearl.

No one was injured but the incident caused traffic to stall for about an hour all the way to Waterworks Curve on I-55.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, Hutton said.

